Belle Isle Road: Two men arrested and taken to hospital after serious assault in Leeds

Two men were arrested following a serious assault outside of a convenience store in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
Officers were called to the parade of shops on Belle Isle Road at around 1am on Saturday morning (September 23) and found two males with what were believed to be blunt force injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate an incident where two men were found injured outside Kasa convenience store, in Belle Isle Road, Leeds.

“Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening.

The two men were found injured outside of the row of shops on Belle Isle RoadThe two men were found injured outside of the row of shops on Belle Isle Road
“One of the men, aged 35, was initially arrested on suspicion of affray but was later released without charge and is being treated as a victim.

“The other man, aged 38, is continuing to receive treatment in hospital. He has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

“Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact them via 101 quoting crime reference 13230529893 or online at the West Yorkshire Police website.