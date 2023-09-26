Two men were arrested following a serious assault outside of a convenience store in Leeds.

Officers were called to the parade of shops on Belle Isle Road at around 1am on Saturday morning (September 23) and found two males with what were believed to be blunt force injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate an incident where two men were found injured outside Kasa convenience store, in Belle Isle Road, Leeds.

“Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening.

“One of the men, aged 35, was initially arrested on suspicion of affray but was later released without charge and is being treated as a victim.

“The other man, aged 38, is continuing to receive treatment in hospital. He has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.