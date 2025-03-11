A teenager riding an e-bike was caught carrying knives after failing to pull over for cops in Leeds.

The 19-year-old was spotted on Belle Isle Road on Saturday (March 8), before ditching the bike and attempting to flee on foot.

But he was quickly detained and arrested and has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop when directed to do so. The bike was also seized.

It came as part of an operation in which police tackled motorcycle-related crime in the city.

On the same day, officers seized a second electric motorcycle in Seacroft after it was seen to have been used in a “dangerous manner” in Swarcliffe.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matter and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Also on Saturday, officers requested a Volkswagen Golf to stop in Headingley after its occupants appeared to be behaving suspiciously.

The vehicle was searched when it came to a stop and bags were recovered which contained suspected Class A drugs. The driver and passenger were arrested for possession offences and were later released under investigation for enquiries to continue.

The car was also seized after the driver was found to have no insurance.

And on Friday (March 7), officers in Huddersfield stopped a Volkswagen Passat which was found to be uninsured. Its driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of entering the country illegally and was later handed over to immigration officials. The vehicle was also seized.

Chief Inspector James Farrar, Roads Policing lead at West Yorkshire Police, said: “Our officers provide a valuable resource to our policing districts for operations which target those using the roads of West Yorkshire to commit crime.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to working with partners and our communities to make our roads safer for law-abiding road users, and I hope the people of Leeds and Huddersfield will feel reassured by these results.”