Five people had been arrested in connection with the attacks, which took place on Burton Row at around 9pm on Tuesday, September 13.

West Yorkshire Police have today confirmed a 40-year-old man released on bail, while two women and man arrested nearby have been released without charge.

It is understood another stabbing victim was still in hospital yesterday, but not in a life-threatening condition.

Police Cordon at the scene of the crime.

Following the incident, police said a 43-year-old man had received a stab wound to the armpit.

At 9.23pm on Tuesday, police were told that the ambulance service had been called to Dewsbury Road, where another man was found with injuries nearby.

The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital to treat a stab wound to the shoulder.

Neither men suffered injuries that are considered to be life threatening.

Both men who were stabbed had been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.