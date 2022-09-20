The 36-year-old was arrested when armed officers conducted an operation at an address in Barton Grove in Holbeck shortly before 3pm yesterday (September 19), and is still in custody.

A gun was fired at a car by suspects on a motorbike on September 3 in Woodview Terrace in Beeston and it is believed to have been a targeted attack.

His arrest relates the ongoing investigation into that incident, and a 23-year-old man arrested in Morley on September 7 on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the same incident remains on bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which could help police has been asked to contact HMET via 101, quoting crime reference number 13220487032.