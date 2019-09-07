Beeston road blocked as all emergency services called to fire at building

Have your say

Police, fire crews and ambulance services were all called to a building fire in Beeston, Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

As of 2pm, Garnet Lane in Beeston is still blocked in both directions while firefighters, police and ambulance crews deal with the incident.

The scene of the incident in Beeston. Photo: Angela Weglarska

Initially, police were called to reports that a person inside the building was refusing to leave, but they have since vacated the premises, police confirmed.

The fire is at a derelict building in Garnet Lane.

West Yorkshire Police will remain at the scene until the road reopens.

There are currently no reports of any injuries or arrests.