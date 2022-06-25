Beeston murder investigation: Police arrest a third man on suspicion of murder of Bradley Wall

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder related to the death of a Leeds man earlier this week.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 2:54 pm

A third man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of 24-year-old Bradley Wall was found earlier this week.

Bradley, from Leeds, was found dead outside an address on Fairford Avenue in Beeston after officers were called there just before 2.30pm on Thursday.

A third man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder related to the death of Bradley Wall (pictured).

Two men were quickly arrested on suspicion of murder, and are currently in custody alongside a third man arrested today (25 June).

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding Bradley's death.

A scene remains in place in Fairford Avenue to undergo forensic examination.

Anyone who witnessed anything in the time leading up to when the man was found is asked to contact HMET officers via 101 quoting reference 13220339897 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat