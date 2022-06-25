Yesterday (24 June) police named the person who was found dead as Bradley Wall, a 24-year old man who lived in Leeds.

Wall was discovered outside a house in Beeston after officers were called there just before 2.30pm on Thursday 23 June.

Three men have now been arrested on suspicion of his murder and remain in custody.

Below is everything we know about the murder so far.

Has anyone been arrested so far?

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate Bradley's death.

When did the murder take place?

Police received reports that a body had been found shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday 23 June.

A cordon was put in place and remains at the scene.

Where was the body found?

Bradley Wall was found dead outside a house in Fairford Avenue in Beeston earlier this week.

Fairford Avenue is located directly across the road from local primary school Hunslet Moor.

What should I do if I have information?