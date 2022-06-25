Two men have now been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Bradley Wall after he was found dead outside a house in Beeston last week.

Officers were called to an address in Leeds just before 2.30pm on Thursday 23 June, and quickly arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Three men have now been arrested on suspicion of his murder and remain in custody.

Here is everything we know so far.

Has anyone been charged for Bradley Wall's murder?

Yes, two men were charged with the murder of Bradley Wall this morning (27 June).

A total of three men were arrested on suspicion of his murder, however one of the men has now been released facing no further action.

Who are the two men charged with Bradley's murder?

The police announced this morning that the two men charged with Bradley's murder are Aiden Ramsdale, 24, and Patrick Mason, 31.

Ramsdale lives on Fairford Avenue, the same street that Bradley's body was found on.

When did the murder take place?

Police received reports that a body had been found outside a house on Fairford Avenue shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday 23 June.

Fairford Avenue is located directly across the road from local primary school Hunslet Moor.

Police quickly attended the scene and put a cordon in place.

What should I do if I have information?