The incident took place yesterday (November 20) at 6:10pm at a property on Back Wickham Street and one of the men suffered serious abdominal injuries, whilst the other suffered serious injuries to his hand.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and three more have been arrested on suspicion of serious assault, police have confirmed. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives in Leeds are appealing for information after two males were seriously assaulted in an incident in the Beeston area yesterday afternoon. Police received reports that two males had been attacked with bladed items at around 6:10pm yesterday (20/11).

“One of the males suffered serious abdominal injuries while another suffered serious injuries to his hand. The attack took place at a property on Back Wickham Street. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and three more people have been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

The incident took place yesterday (November 20) at 6:10pm at a property on Back Wickham Street. Image: Google Street View