Beeston-house murder suspect to stand trial later this year at Leeds Crown Court
The body of Darren Leach was found at the property on Marsden Grove in March.
William Joyce is accused of murdering the 53-year-old and stealing his television.
Joyce appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link from HMP Leeds, where he formally entered not-guilty pleas to both murder and theft.
He will now stand trial on October 27 which is estimated to take around seven days.
The 38-year-old was remanded back into custody.
Mr Leach was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics after officers were called to a property on Marsden Grove, Beeston, at 8.29am on Wednesday, March 19.
It is thought he was murdered the day before.
A small fire was reportedly found within the property when the emergency services forced entry.
His death was previously ruled as “unexplained” after police issued a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Joyce, of Woodview Terrace in Beeston, was arrested on March 30, interviewed and subsequently charged.