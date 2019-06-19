Beeston drink driver told police the breathalyser machine 'didn't give enough chances'

A driver in Leeds refused to do a breathalyser test complaining to the police that the machine 'didn't give them enough chances.'

It happened on the Ring Road in Beeston where the person failed to provide evidence about his alcohol consumption.

They were then arrested for drink driving.

They were later charged and will face court.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit shared the outrageous story on their Twitter on Monday, June 17.

It said: "Ring Road, Beeston. Driver arrested for drink driving.

"Later failed to provide evidential specimens stating the machine didn't give them enough chances! Charged and awaits court."

The law states that anyone who refuses to provide a specimen of breath, blood or urine for analysis in drink driving cases may get 6 months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine or a ban from driving for at least 1 year.

People who refuse to provide a sample are considered a 'high-risk offender.'

This means they will not get a new licence until they pass a medical examination that proves they are fit to drive again.

RPU also dealt with another driver over the limit in Leeds this week.

In Seacroft, a drunk driver sped straight through a red light on York Road despite a police car being behind it.

The driver was arrested for drinking driving after his breathalyser results came back at 85.

RUP Said: "York Road, Seacroft Leeds. Vehicle drives straight through a red light with a Police vehicle behind it.

"Driver dealt with for red and also arrested for providing a positive sample of breath of 85. Court awaits."

Driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit may lead to 6 months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and/or a driving ban for at least 1 year.

