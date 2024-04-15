Barnsley Road Wakefield: Man charged with attempted murder after police called to 'domestic-related assault'
It comes after an incident was reported in Wakefield on Saturday (April 13) that left the victim, a woman in her 20s, with serious injuries.
Police were told about the incident, on Barnsley Road, shortly after midnight.
Benjamin Swindells, 29, of Muirfield Drive, Wakefield, will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court after he was charged in relation to the incident.
West Yorkshire Police said today that the victim is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.
A spokesperson added: “Detectives from Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit will be supporting an application for Swindells to be remanded in custody pending further court hearings.”