Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after an incident was reported in Wakefield on Saturday (April 13) that left the victim, a woman in her 20s, with serious injuries.

A man is due to appear in court after he was charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic-related assault in Wakefield on April 13. Photo: Google/National World.

Police were told about the incident, on Barnsley Road, shortly after midnight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Swindells, 29, of Muirfield Drive, Wakefield, will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court after he was charged in relation to the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said today that the victim is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.