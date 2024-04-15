Barnsley Road Wakefield: Man charged with attempted murder after police called to 'domestic-related assault'

A man is due to appear in court later today (April 15) after he was charged with attempted murder following a “domestic-related assault” on a woman over the weekend.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Apr 2024, 08:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It comes after an incident was reported in Wakefield on Saturday (April 13) that left the victim, a woman in her 20s, with serious injuries.

A man is due to appear in court after he was charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic-related assault in Wakefield on April 13. Photo: Google/National World.A man is due to appear in court after he was charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic-related assault in Wakefield on April 13. Photo: Google/National World.
A man is due to appear in court after he was charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic-related assault in Wakefield on April 13. Photo: Google/National World.

Police were told about the incident, on Barnsley Road, shortly after midnight.

Sign up to our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Benjamin Swindells, 29, of Muirfield Drive, Wakefield, will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court after he was charged in relation to the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said today that the victim is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

A spokesperson added: “Detectives from Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit will be supporting an application for Swindells to be remanded in custody pending further court hearings.”

Related topics:Wakefield