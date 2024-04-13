Barnsley Road Wakefield: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault during suspected 'domestic' incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
The attack was reported at 12.03am in the early hours of this morning (April 13) on Barnsley Road.
Police said that the 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.
A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist detectives from Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as domestic related.