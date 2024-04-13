Barnsley Road Wakefield: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault during suspected 'domestic' incident

A woman has been taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted by a man in Wakefield.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 13th Apr 2024, 13:23 BST
The attack was reported at 12.03am in the early hours of this morning (April 13) on Barnsley Road.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an assault that was reported on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, in the early hours of April 13. Photo: Google.

Police said that the 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment.

Her injuries are considered serious but are not believed to be life threatening.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.

A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist detectives from Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as domestic related.

