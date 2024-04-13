Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attack was reported at 12.03am in the early hours of this morning (April 13) on Barnsley Road.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an assault that was reported on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, in the early hours of April 13. Photo: Google.

Police said that the 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment.

Her injuries are considered serious but are not believed to be life threatening.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.