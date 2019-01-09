Banned Leeds driver pretended to be brother when caught behind wheel after prison release

A banned driver pretended to be his older brother when police caught him behind the wheel of a car within two months of his release from prison.

Leeds Crown Court heard Luke Cunningham had been let out on licence after serving part of an eight month jail term for dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs.

Luke Cunningham was jailed by a judge at Leeds Crown Court after driving while disqualified.

The 26-year-old was locked up after he tried to evade police, driving his father’s car at speeds of up to 77mph before crashing into two vehicles and causing injury to their drivers.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said the latest offences took place on April 27, 2018 when police stopped an Audi being driven by Cunningham in Osmondthorpe Lane, Leeds.

After claiming he did not have his licence with him, Cunningham then gave the officer his own address but his brother’s name and date of birth.

He continued to lie when police systems then showed insurance records did not match up to the vehicle, insisting that he did have third party cover.

But the lies began to unravel six months later when a court summons was sent out in his brother’s name and he realised he would have to confess.

Mr Ahmed said: “He said he panicked. He had only just left prison and provided the false details to try and avoid going back to prison.”

The court heard Cunningham, of Hawthorne Close, Gildersome, had been banned from driving for 28 months after committing the offences which saw him jailed in October 2017.

He had also received points on his licence back in 2011 for driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said Cunningham had contacted him when the summons arrived and they had made repeated efforts to contact police until an interview was set up, although his brother remained unaware of the deceit.

He said he accepted that driving while he was subject to a ban had been “entirely wrong”.

Cunningham admitted driving while disqualified, perverting the course of justice and driving without insurance.

He was given a four month prison sentence and a 26 month driving ban.