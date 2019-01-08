Leeds man repeatedly punched victim during drunken assault in Morley

A father of-six has been handed a suspended jail sentence after drunkenly assaulting a man he first met outside a shop.

John Crosfill struck up a conversation with the 48-year-old victim, who had been to a shop to buy extra cans of beer on March 17 last year.

John Crosfill was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

After learning that the man lived on the same Morley street as his mum, Crosfill shared a taxi to the victim’s home and the pair carried on drinking.

But the night ended in violence when they got into a disagreement outside Crosfill’s mum’s home during the early hours.

Leeds Crown Court heard how 36-year-old Crosfill hit the victim to the face, four or five times, causing him to fall to the floor and sustain injuries.

Both Crosfill and his mum called emergency services, but he left the scene and was later arrested at his home in Hunslet.

The victim, who told prosecutors that he did not want to see Crosfill jailed, was treated at hospital for a fractured nose.

Crosfill, now of Westbourne Avenue, Beeston, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm during an earlier hearing.

Judge Simon Phillips QC said: “You were in drink, this was a sustained assault and it could have ended very differently. That said, you are a man with considerable responsibility and ordinarily you are law-abiding.”

Crosfill received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours’ unpaid work and a two-month electronically-monitored curfew.

He must also pay costs and a victim surcharge.