Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Baldovan Terrace Chapeltown: Arson investigation launched in Leeds after man reported trapped in house fire

An arson probe has been launched after police were called to a Chapeltown house fire in which a man was reported to be trapped inside.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST

The blaze, in Baldovan Terrace, was attended by emergency services this morning (August 11).

After firefighters arrived on the scene, officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at around 9am. However, the address was found to be empty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District CID.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or use the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230446586.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.