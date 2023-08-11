An arson probe has been launched after police were called to a Chapeltown house fire in which a man was reported to be trapped inside.

The blaze, in Baldovan Terrace, was attended by emergency services this morning (August 11).

After firefighters arrived on the scene, officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at around 9am. However, the address was found to be empty.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District CID.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or use the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230446586.