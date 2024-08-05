Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Transport Police have issued a CCTV appeal following an attack at a Leeds pub.

Detectives investigating a report of an assault at Backroom Bar, Leeds are releasing this image in connection with the incident.

At around 5.50am on July 28, the victim was at the Call Lane bar when he was approached by a man who punched him twice, breaking his jaw.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 175 of July 28.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.