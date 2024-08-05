Backroom Bar: British Transport Police issue CCTV appeal after man left with broken jaw in Leeds pub attack

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
British Transport Police have issued a CCTV appeal following an attack at a Leeds pub.

Detectives investigating a report of an assault at Backroom Bar, Leeds are releasing this image in connection with the incident.

At around 5.50am on July 28, the victim was at the Call Lane bar when he was approached by a man who punched him twice, breaking his jaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information.Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information. | BTP

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 175 of July 28.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsCCTVBritish Transport Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice