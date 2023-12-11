A desperate drug addict armed himself with an axe and a screw driver to rob an off-licence before snatching a till from a Leeds pizza cafe.

Mark Oxley walked into Bargain Booze on Town Street, Armley, at around 11.20am on January 8, brandishing a five-inch screwdriver, but fled emptyhanded even after demanding the terrified worker open the till.

But around 12 hours later, he walked into Puglian Pizza, also on Town Street, wearing a mask and walked out with the till as the owner cleaned up in the back of the shop, prosecutor Anthony Moore told Leeds Crown Court .

When the owner saw him leave with the till, he followed him and struck him with a broom handle. But Oxley turned and showed him he was holding a small axe, before lashing at him and striking the man on the arm with the flat side of the weapon. He got away with around £200 from the till.

Oxley was jailed for domestic burglaries and for targeting Bargain Booze and Puglian Pizza in Armley.

Having identified Oxley, who has a long criminal history, police went to his home address on Aberdeen Walk in Armley 10 days later to arrest him and found him hiding in the roof cavity. He then climbed out onto the roof and tried to escape across neighbouring buildings, causing damage to the tiles.

The 50-year-old was eventually arrested and interviewed, but gave no comments. He was also charged with two house burglaries that took place just yards from his own home.

The first occurred on Aberdeen Grove on August 20 last year. He was part of a three-man team that used a concrete post to smash their way into a home while the occupants were away. The gang had stolen rings and jewellery worth around £3,000, along with expensive electrical goods including cameras and Apple items. But a trail of Oxley’s blood was found at the scene.

Then on November 4 last year, he broke into a property on Moorfield Road and stole a safe. Again, he left his blood behind from which his DNA was identified again.

Oxley tried to rob Bargain Booze on Town Street, then stole the till from Puglian Pizza later that day.

Oxley appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand. He admitted the attempted robbery of Bargain Booze, possession of an offensive weapon (the screwdriver), theft from Pizza Puglian, threats with an offensive weapon (the axe), two dwelling burglaries and two counts of criminal damage of the roof tiles during his failed escape attempt from police. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order he received last year.

He has 21 convictions for 52 offences, including multiple burglaries. Mitigating, Ian Cook said Oxley had been a long-standing drug addict who had ditched his methadone prescription and resumed using heroin, committing crime to fund his habit.

Mr Cook said: “It’s an issue has has had for many, many years. He has made attempts to address the problem but has difficulties maintain abstinence.”

He said Oxley had taken cooking courses in prison and wants to pursue a career in the kitchen once released.