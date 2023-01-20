Mark Oxley appeared before Leeds magistrates on Friday after being charged over the incident at Puglian Pizza in Town Street, Armley, on January 8. The 49-year-old, of Church Street, Morley, was also charged with a robbery at a petrol station in Leeds on January 11 and an attempted robbery at an off licence in Leeds on January 8, together with two counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Leeds Magistrates’ Court said Oxley’s case would next be heard at Leeds Crown Court on February 17 and he will remain in custody until then.

Following the robbery, Puglian Pizza owner Muhammad Miskeen said that members of the local community had rallied round him to show their support by offering extra money when purchasing from him. He said: “They are trying to build me up again and saying ‘we want you to stay here’.

“I was not expecting this but now I’m ready for anything to happen. I was thinking of giving up but I don’t want to let the criminals think they are successful and give them more courage.”