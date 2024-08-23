Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist who killed a cyclist on a Leeds road after saying he was dazzled by the sun, told a court that it “happened in a flash”.

Francis Smith is on trial at Leeds Crown Court for causing death by careless driving on the road between Kippax and Allerton Bywater.

Cyclist Steven Martin suffered “catastrophic brain injuries” following the smash on Barnsdale Road on the afternoon of January 14, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving evidence during his trial this week, 38-year-old Smith told the court: “It was like a flash, as soon as it happened my hand came up to cover my eyes and that’s when I heard the noise. I saw something flicker.”

Asked by his defence barrister James Littlehales if he applied his brakes, Smith said: “I don’t know. It all happened so fast.”

He said he was left in shock and said: “I did not realise what had happened.”

During cross examination, prosecutor Christopher Dunn asked Smith: “You were distracted by something. Are you going to have the courage to tell us what it was?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dunn suggested it was maybe his phone, but Smith responded: “I was not distracted.”

The court previously heard that Mr Martin and Smith were travelling along Barnsdale Road in the same direction, towards Castleford. The accident occurred close to Home Farm at around 12.45pm.

Witnesses said Smith’s Audi A6 estate ploughed into the back of Mr Martin’s Giant bike sending him into the air. He struck his head on the road when he landed. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

Smith, of Leeds Road, Kippax, told police he did not see the cyclist due to the low sun, but was wearing prescription sunglasses at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a motorist travelling behind said he saw the cyclist in front of the Audi. Conditions that day were also clear and visibility was good.

Prosecutor Christopher Dunn said: “The prosecution’s case is a simple one, that Mr Dunbar [the driver behind Smith] spotted the cyclist, therefore the defendant should have seen him.

“A competent and careful driver would have seen Mr Martin. In failing to keep a proper look out, the standard of the defendant’s driving fell well below the standard is expected and required of a careful and competent driver.

“That careless driving resulted in the tragic death of Steven Martin.”

The trial continues and is now expected to conclude next week.