Audi driver 'dazzled by the sun' killed cyclist on Leeds road, court told
Francis Smith is on trial at Leeds Crown Court charged with causing death by careless driving on Barnsdale Road between Kippax and Allerton Bywater.
Cyclist Steven Martin suffered “catastrophic brain injuries” following the smash on the afternoon of January 14, 2022.
Opening the case for the Crown on Monday afternoon, Christopher Dunn said the crash happened at around 12.45pm. Both Mr Martin and Smith were travelling along Barnsdale Road in the same direction, towards Castleford. The accident occurred close to Home Farm.
Smith later told police he did not see Mr Martin but heard a “thud” and stopped immediately.
Witnesses said the Audi A6 estate ploughed into the back of Mr Martin’s Giant bike sending him into the air and striking his head on the road when he landed.
Smith, 38, of Leeds Road, Kippax, told police he did not see the cyclist due to the low sun, but was wearing prescription sunglasses at the time.
However, a motorist travelling behind the Audi said he saw the cyclist in front of the Audi. Conditions that day were also clear and visibility was good.
Mr Dunn said: “The prosecution’s case is a simple one, that Mr Dunbar [the driver behind Smith] spotted the cyclist, therefore the defendant should have seen him.
“A competent and careful driver would have seen Mr Martin. In failing to keep a proper look out, the standard of the defendant’s driving fell well below the standard is expected and required of a careful and competent driver.
“That careless driving resulted in the tragic death of Steven Martin.”
The trial continues and is expected to last up to four days.