Attempted-murder charges dropped after man and woman mowed down outside Leeds pub
Asa Tuohey was due to stand trial this week at Leeds Crown Court after being accused of trying to kill the pair in the car park of the The Cock Beck pub in Manston in December of last year.
But the 27-year-old has since pleaded guilty to charges of Section 18 GBH with intent, and attempting to cause Section 18 GBH with intent, along with dangerous driving. He had previously denied the GBH offences.
The new pleas were accepted by the Crown who are no longer pursuing the double attempted-murder convictions and the four-day trial, that had been earmarked to begin today, has been vacated.
Tuohey, of Langbar Green, Swarcliffe, remains in custody and will appear for sentencing on July 30.
Officers were called to the pub on Pandas Way shortly before midnight on December 6 last year to reports that a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s had been run down in the car park by a Toyota Rav-4.