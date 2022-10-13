Aaron Foster, 20, was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of nine years, for burglary and two arson offences relating to the fire at Ash Green Primary School in February, as well as another fire at the village’s library. The audio tape, on which Mr Foster can be heard blaming non-existent accomplices for starting the fire, has been described by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service as “chilling”.

He called 999 after becoming trapped by flames he had lit and can be heard telling the control room operator his friends had suggested stealing iPads for money. Mr Foster, then 19, can also be heard saying they had ditched him after setting fire to the school. He pleaded guilty to burglary at the school but was found guilty of both arson offences by a jury.

On the audio tape, he says: "There’s sparks everywhere. It’s getting worse."

Image: West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service

Mr Foster, of Stanningley Road in Mixenden, Halifax, admitted to breaking into the school on the call and was given guidance on staying as safe as possible before managing to escape the flames and receive assistance from fire crews.