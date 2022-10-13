Ash Green Primary School fire: Halifax culprit blames others in 'chilling' audio tape
Audio showing how the man who started a devastating fire at a primary school in Halifax blamed it on others has been released.
Aaron Foster, 20, was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of nine years, for burglary and two arson offences relating to the fire at Ash Green Primary School in February, as well as another fire at the village’s library. The audio tape, on which Mr Foster can be heard blaming non-existent accomplices for starting the fire, has been described by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service as “chilling”.
He called 999 after becoming trapped by flames he had lit and can be heard telling the control room operator his friends had suggested stealing iPads for money. Mr Foster, then 19, can also be heard saying they had ditched him after setting fire to the school. He pleaded guilty to burglary at the school but was found guilty of both arson offences by a jury.
On the audio tape, he says: "There’s sparks everywhere. It’s getting worse."
Mr Foster, of Stanningley Road in Mixenden, Halifax, admitted to breaking into the school on the call and was given guidance on staying as safe as possible before managing to escape the flames and receive assistance from fire crews.
CCTV had captured Mr Foster walking around the school using his mobile phone’s torch function and carrying a lit cigarette. An investigation found there had been three or four seats of fire and footage showed him going into classrooms. Footage also captured the moment the first fire was started. The audio tape can be played on the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service website.