Arthington Place incident: Police release update on Hunslet raid which saw armed police descend on house
Police have released an update on an armed raid in Hunslet which saw five people arrested.
Armed officers swooped on a house in Arthington Place at 2.30am on Monday.
It was part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in Low Lane, Clayton, where a gun was fired on February 21.
Three men and a woman were initially arrested and police cordoned off a large area while they searched the house for other suspects.
After a standoff lasting almost 10 hours, another man was detained in the house and arrested at 12.20pm.
It is believed that as many as 22 emergency service vehicles, including police and paramedics, were present at the scene.
Officers also searched an address in Whitfield Square, Hunslet, as part of the operation.
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that four of those arrested in connection with the firearms discharge have been released under investigation.
Another man who was arrested has been bailed as the police investigation continues.
A police spokesperson said: "Three men and one woman who were arrested on Monday March 14 in connection with a firearm discharge at Low Lane, Clayton on Monday February 21, have been released under investigation.
"Another man who was arrested has been bailed pending further enquiries."
