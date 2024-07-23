Little London: Arrests after suspected firearms discharge in Leeds suburb

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 08:24 BST
Police say they have made a number of arrests after a suspected firearms discharge in a Leeds suburb last night.

Police were called to the Little London area of the city at 6.49pm yesterday (July 22) to reports of a suspected firearms discharge.

West Yorkshire Police today confirmed a number of arrests have been made and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

