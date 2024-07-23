Carlton Grove, Little London: Police appeal after teenager injured during shooting in Leeds suburb

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:13 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was injured in a firearms incident in Leeds.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is continuing to conduct extensive enquiries today after officers made multiple arrests following a shooting in the Little London area yesterday (July 22) afternoon.

Officers were called to Carlton Grove at about 6.50pm to a report of potential gunshots being heard.

Armed officers attended and located a 17-year-old male in the street with a leg injury.

Carlton Grove.Carlton Grove.
Carlton Grove. | Google

He was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital for treatment to the non-life threatening injury which was later confirmed to have been caused by a firearm discharge.

An area search was conducted and following enquiries, four males were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

They remain in custody today.

DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “A number of active enquiries remain ongoing today and we are appealing for witnesses to this very serious offence.

“While arrests have been made, we remain very keen to hear from anyone who saw what occurred or who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage of what has been confirmed to be a firearms discharge.

“I want to reassure residents such incidents are treated very seriously by the force and that all necessary resources are being deployed to investigate what took place.”

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET referencing Operation Polestar on 101. Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

“It can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

