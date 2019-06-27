Army veteran in his 60s punched to the floor at Leeds station

Have your say

An army veteran in uniform was punched to the floor at Leeds station.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to about the assault, which happened at 6.45pm on Saturday, May 18.

The man police would like to speak to about an assault at Leeds station.

Three veterans, all in uniform, were walking towards the train station exit when they were confronted by four men.

One of the veterans, a man in his 60s, was punched to the floor.

He did not need medical treatment.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 487 of 18/05/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.