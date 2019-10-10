Armley prisoner had mobile phone between his buttocks on first day of sentence
A prisoner at Armley jail was caught hiding a mobile phone between his buttocks just hours after he was locked up for a botched raid on a luxury home in north Leeds.
Organised criminal gang member Hussain was searched and a mobile phone was found hidden between his buttocks just after 10pm on April 11.
Earlier that day, Leeds Crown Court judge Robin Mairs had jailed Hussain for two-years-and-eight months after he admitted burglary.
Richard Reed, mitigating, said: "When he got go prison he was asked to look after the phone for someone else.
"He accepts he phoned two members of his family to ask them what he should do about it.
"He was terrified, he had never been to prison before, He was frightened, like a fish out of water. He had spent most the evening crying."
Mr Reed said Hussain has previously worked as a customer services manager for British Gas and has secured a job as customer services manager for a restaurant chain when he is released from prison.
Mr Reed added: "He would dispute any suggestion he took a phone into prison. It was just another prisoner who told him to look after it overnight."
Hussain, previously of of Moorside, Daisy Hill, Bradford, admitted possession of a mobile phone in prison.
Judge Mairs jailed Hussain for a further six months and said it will start when his current sentence ends.
Judge Mairs said: "I'm sceptical about your explanation that on your arrival at prison you were confronted by someone who handed you a phone."
At Hussain's sentencing hearing in April, Leeds Crown Court heard he was part of an organised criminal gang which targeted homes in affluent areas in order to steal high powered cars.
Two gang members smashed through a glass door to get into a house on Wigton Lane at Alwoodley property on March 11 this year.
The homeowner came downstairs to find the two men in his kitchen surrounded by glass.
Leeds Crown Court heard the victim picked up a knife and told them to leave.
The pair stayed in the property and demanded cars keys but then fled empty-handed.
They got into a car waiting outside which was driven by Hussain.
Police stopped the car in the Rawdon area and he was arrested with another man.