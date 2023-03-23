News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
43 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
16 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
17 hours ago Murder trial jury's verdict after hearing how boy, 15, was stabbed near school

Armley murder: Four men to appear in court charged with fatal stabbing of Trust Gangata in Leeds

Four men are due to appear in court today charged over the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 07:59 GMT

Paul Mbwasse, aged 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, Karlson Ogie, aged 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford, Karl Belinga, aged 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, aged 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford, have been charged with the murder of Trust Gangata who was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday.

The men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are still carrying out enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who was at the party in Salisbury Grove on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday. Anyone who was there or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online.

Trust Gangata was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove on Sunday.
Trust Gangata was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove on Sunday.
Trust Gangata was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove on Sunday.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.