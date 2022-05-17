Man must pay over £1,000 in costs for littering after getting parking ticket and throwing it at officer

Jonas Amon was found guilty of littering at a trial on April 29, 2022, Clean Leeds said.

He received a parking ticket and subsequently threw that ticket at the issuing officer.

A man has been found guilty of littering after throwing a parking ticket he received back at the issuing officer.

Amon has now received fines and costs of £1,057 after contesting a case where he originally received £415 fine and costs, the organisation said.

You can get a penalty for committing an environmental offence, for example littering (including food waste, cigarette butts or chewing gum), not cleaning up after your dog, putting up posters without permission (‘fly-posting’) and graffiti.

If you do not agree that you committed the offence listed on the notice, you might be able to challenge the fixed penalty notice.

If you’re able to challenge the fixed penalty, you’ll need to provide evidence to the authority that sent you the fixed penalty notice to show why you should not receive the penalty.

You usually have to pay the penalty within 14 days.