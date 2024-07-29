Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge blaze that engulfed a derelict building in Leeds is being treated as deliberate, the fire service has confirmed.

Residents in Armley woke up yesterday morning (July 28) to a strong smell of burning and the sight of thick, black smoke rising from an industrial site.

They were urged to stay aware from the area and keep their doors and windows closed, as the emergency services descended on a building at Canal Mills on Armley Street.

A huge blaze at a derelict building at Canal Mills, Armley Street, on July 28 has been recorded as "deliberate", the fire service has confirmed.

A huge operation ensued, with more than 12 fire engines in attendance. Roads were closed, buses were diverted and police cordons were put in place, including a stretch along the canal where runners, walkers and cyclists were turned around.

This afternoon, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the incident has been recorded as "deliberate". The service spokesperson said that they would be working with the police.

Firefighters were seen blasting water at the derelict building from cranes as plumes of smoke were sent into the air yesterday morning. The building appeared to be smouldering as crews dealt with the incident.

Armley Road was closed as the operation continued throughout the day. Canal Street, near Armley Gyratory, was also temporarily closed as a result of the blast.