It happened at 12.58pm on Friday, March 11 at Cranmer Bank Post Office.

Two men entered the shop and threatened the shop workers.

They then stole cash from the till.

Two armed robbers targeted the Cranmer Bank Post Office in Moortown. Photo: Google.

The men then fled the scene.

A police cordon is in place to undergo forensic examination

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220131957 or online.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.