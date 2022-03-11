Cranmer Bank Post Office robbery: Men armed with knives threaten staff and steal cash from till
Two men armed with knives threatened staff and stole cash from a Post Office in Moortown.
It happened at 12.58pm on Friday, March 11 at Cranmer Bank Post Office.
Two men entered the shop and threatened the shop workers.
They then stole cash from the till.
The men then fled the scene.
A police cordon is in place to undergo forensic examination
Enquiries are ongoing.
At 12:58pm today, police were called to an armed robbery at Cranmer Bank Post Office in Moortown, Leeds.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220131957 or online.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
