Armed police swarm street in Leeds in confirmed firearms response

Armed police have swarmed a street in Leeds in a confirmed firearms response.

Between eight and ten marked police cars are currently at the scene on Lea Farm Road, just off Hawnswood Avenue in Hawksworth.

There is an ongoing firearms incident in Lawnswood Avenue.

Two unmarked police cars can reportedly be seen.

Police dogs are also in attendance.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the police were called to the location at 7.40pm on Tuesday, June 25.

It has been confirmed as a firearms response.

Police said no further detail could be given due to it being an ongoing incident.

Police have stressed that there is no wider concern to members of the public at this time.