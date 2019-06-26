Armed police incident in Leeds confirmed as a hoax

Have your say

An armed police incident which required ten police cars has been confirmed as a hoax.

West Yorkshire Police armed officers rushed to Lea Farm Road, just off Lawnswood Avenue in Hawksworth at 7.40pm last night (June 25th)

However, police confirmed this morning the incident was a "false report" and no firearm was found.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested.

In an updated statement, the force said: "At 7.40pm yesterday (25/6) police were called to a report that a man had been seen with a firearm at an address in Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth.

"Armed officers responded to the incident and secured the address and arrested a 35-year-old man.

"No firearm was found and the man is currently in custody in relation to making a false report to police."