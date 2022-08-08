Armed police storm Harehills home in search for wanted Leeds man

Armed police stormed a house in Harehills on Friday after reports that a wanted man was in the property.

Police entered the house on Harehills Lane just after 8pm on Friday 6 August, looking for a man wanted in connection with a number of firearm matters.

Several people were detained and later released after the man was not found inside the house.

West Yorkshire Police have issued the following statement: “At 8.02pm on Friday, police received a report of a man wanted in connection with firearms matters attending an address in Harehills Lane.

“Armed officers were deployed to the location and a number of people were detained at the scene while enquiries were carried out.

“It was established the wanted man was not present and those who had been detained were released.