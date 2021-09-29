Appeal to trace relatives after death of Armley man
A coroner's officer is appealing for information to trace relatives after the death of Kevin Riley.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 6:22 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 6:24 pm
Mr Riley, 55, lived in the Armley area of Leeds.
Mr Riley died from natural causes and there are no suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner's officer Emma Ross on 01924 292301.
