Woman dies after being treated by paramedics in Leeds city centre street
A woman has died after being treated by paramedics in Leeds city centre.
Police were called to King Edward Street, off Vicar Lane, shortly before 11.30am today (Wednesday) to help the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
A woman was receiving medical treatment and died a short time later.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed her death was caused by a medical episode.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.