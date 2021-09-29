Woman dies after being treated by paramedics in Leeds city centre street

A woman has died after being treated by paramedics in Leeds city centre.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:40 pm
Police were called to King Edward Street, off Vicar Lane, shortly before 11.30am today (Wednesday) to help the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A woman was receiving medical treatment and died a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed her death was caused by a medical episode.

Emergency services were called to King Edward Street, off Vicar Lane, shortly before 11.30am (Photo: Google)

