Lee Mount Road, Ovenden: Appeal after police patrol car damaged in Halifax
It happened on Lee Mount Road, Ovenden, at around 10.20pm on Wednesday, June 4, whilst officers were dealing with an emergency incident.
They returned to the car to find the windows had been smashed.
Police Sergeant Gemma Nelson of Calderdale Police said: “This is a deliberate incident where significant damage has been caused to a police car while officers were called out to deal with an emergency.
“It has resulted in the car being taken out of service while it’s repaired, which clearly has a cost associated with it that could have been much better spent on fighting or preventing crime.
“I am appealing to anybody who saw what happened or has any information to please contact us.”