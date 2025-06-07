Police are appealing for information after a patrol car was damaged in Halifax.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on Lee Mount Road, Ovenden, at around 10.20pm on Wednesday, June 4, whilst officers were dealing with an emergency incident.

Lee Mount Road in Ovenden. | Google

They returned to the car to find the windows had been smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Sergeant Gemma Nelson of Calderdale Police said: “This is a deliberate incident where significant damage has been caused to a police car while officers were called out to deal with an emergency.

“It has resulted in the car being taken out of service while it’s repaired, which clearly has a cost associated with it that could have been much better spent on fighting or preventing crime.

“I am appealing to anybody who saw what happened or has any information to please contact us.”