Animal-porn pervert from Leeds sought dog-abuse images and chatted with like-minded deviants

Christopher Reid was arrested after his internet IP address was flagged up by the authorities as being used to gather bestiality images. Officers arrested him at his home on Shakespeare Approach in Burmantofts on the morning of November 24, 2021.

They recovered four images from his devices, including a video in which two children were present as a woman performed a sex act on a dog, prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court.

They also found that he had been searching out the illegal images, and that he had been involved in chat with a woman online, discussing their shared depraved interests.

Reid's IP address was flagged up as having downloaded the illegal images.

During his interview with police, he admitted downloading the images, but said he suffered with mental health issues and has “lapses” when he he takes drugs, leading to his offending.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, the 42-year-old admitted possessing a category A video involving children being present during sexual activity with an animal, and possessing three extreme pornographic images.

He has previous convictions including drug driving and handling stolen goods. Mitigating, Ed Youlton said that Reid had begun to take drugs, and after a long-standing relationship came to an end, he began using more drugs. He said that Reid has been to the drug support service, Forward Leeds, for help.

