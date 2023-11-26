Angry thug 'smirked' at partner as he stamped on her head during Wakefield house drinking session
and live on Freeview channel 276
Building worker Philip Flavell inexplicably lost his temper during the social gathering at the house on Park Green in Normanton, Wakefield, as three children, including a baby, were upstairs. Leeds Crown Court heard that Flavell, along with his partner and her friend had been enjoying an evening drinking and playing games in the presence of the children on the evening of October 29.
Prosecutor Harry Crowson said Flavell’s partner went upstairs after midnight to put the children to bed, but returned to an “angry scene”. Flavell had broken the kitchen door of its hinges and was punching it repeatedly.
He attacked his partner’s friend in a prolonged assault, giving her a black eye, split lip and hitting her so hard her teeth moved. His partner tried to step in but 31-year-old Flavell then turned on her and she was punched in the face several times.
She rang 999 but was heard by the operator just screaming. Flavell left the house and his partner sat against the door to stop him re-entering. But he climbed through the open living room window, and when his partner looked up, he was stood over her “smirking” before he began stamping on her. At least two stamps connected with full force to her face, the court heard.
She suffered a broken cheek bone. One of the children later said they heard the commotion and came downstairs to find Flavell punching and throwing the two women about.
Flavell, now of Halloways Grove, Whitehaven, Cumbria, later admitted two counts of ABH and one of criminal damage from that night. Flavell has 15 convictions for 21 offences, including violence and criminal damage.
Mitigating, Chloe Pinches, said: “His life has changed dramatically since then, he now lives in Cumbria with a new partner and has a child on the way.”
She said he works full time as a scaffolder and labourer and that many of his previous convictions are from when he was a youth. She also said he had difficulties with alcohol and had suffered childhood traumas.
Judge Neil Clark jailed him for 26 months and gave him a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex partner and her friend.