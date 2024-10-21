Almsgate Wakefield: Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in attack outside New Union pub

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:13 BST
A man has been arrested after a serious assault in Wakefield city centre.

Police were called to Almsgate, Wakefield, at 1:54am yesterday (Sunday, October 20) where a man was being treated by paramedics.

He was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to Almsgate, Wakefield, at 1:54am yesterday. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following further enquiries, it was established he had been in an altercation with another man at around 1am.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.”

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist police in their enquiries, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240571315.

