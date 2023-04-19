Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside Allerton Grange School in north Leeds at 3.10pm on Tuesday. West Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with a head injury and what was believed to be knife injury to his leg.

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Allerton Grange said there was “no evidence” that a knife had been used but said shed more light on the incident.

A school spokesperson said: “Eye witnesses reported one of our students being attacked by three youths who jumped out of a moving car, assaulted the AGS student and then ran off. The police and ambulance service arrived within 20 minutes and the victim was escorted to a police vehicle and taken to hospital. Our pastoral staff have been in contact with the family and our thoughts are with the student and family at this difficult time.”

Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside Allerton Grange School yesterday. Picture: Google

The statement added that the school was fully supporting the ongoing police investigation, as well making pastoral support available to other students.