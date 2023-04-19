Allerton Grange Leeds: School statement after student attacked by 'youths who jumped out of moving car'
A Leeds school has issued a statement out after one of its students was left seriously injured following an attack outside the gates.
Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside Allerton Grange School in north Leeds at 3.10pm on Tuesday. West Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with a head injury and what was believed to be knife injury to his leg.
In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Allerton Grange said there was “no evidence” that a knife had been used but said shed more light on the incident.
A school spokesperson said: “Eye witnesses reported one of our students being attacked by three youths who jumped out of a moving car, assaulted the AGS student and then ran off. The police and ambulance service arrived within 20 minutes and the victim was escorted to a police vehicle and taken to hospital. Our pastoral staff have been in contact with the family and our thoughts are with the student and family at this difficult time.”
The statement added that the school was fully supporting the ongoing police investigation, as well making pastoral support available to other students.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the force’s 101 Live Chat facility, quoting reference 1045 of 18/4. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.