Allerton Grange incident: 15-year-old boy seriously injured in suspected knife attack outside Leeds school

A 15-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after a suspected knife attack outside a Leeds school.

By Alex Grant
Published 18th Apr 2023, 19:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 19:12 BST

Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside Allerton Grange School, Roundhay, Leeds, at 3:10pm today in which a teenager suffered serious injuries.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after suffering an injury to his head and what is believed to be a knife injury to his leg. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1045 of 18/4.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside Allerton Grange School. Picture: GooglePolice were called to reports of a serious assault outside Allerton Grange School. Picture: Google
Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.