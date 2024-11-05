A Leeds man has been arrested in connection with a conspiracy to import a 213-kilo stash of cannabis into the UK from America.

James Montgomery, 44, of Pinfold Lane, Mickletown Methley, was taken into custody by cops in Allerton Bywater yesterday (November 4).

The huge stash was worth £17 million.

It comes as part of an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, supported by West Yorkshire Police.

Montgomery has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Leeds today.