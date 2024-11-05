Allerton Bywater: Leeds man arrested over conspiracy to import huge £17m cannabis stash into UK from America

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 13:27 BST
A Leeds man has been arrested in connection with a conspiracy to import a 213-kilo stash of cannabis into the UK from America.

James Montgomery, 44, of Pinfold Lane, Mickletown Methley, was taken into custody by cops in Allerton Bywater yesterday (November 4).

The huge stash was worth £17 million.

It comes as part of an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, supported by West Yorkshire Police.

Montgomery has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Leeds today.

