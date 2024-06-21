Heartbroken mother of murdered schoolboy Alfie Lewis tells court: 'The pain is too much'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heather Lane stood up at Leeds Crown Court this morning to read out her impact statement as the 15-year-old killer of her son was jailed.
Alfie, also 15, died after being stabbed through the heart outside a school in Horsforth in November last year.
Bardia Shojaeifard was handed a life sentence, and told he must serve a minimum 13 years.
But prior to his sentence, Mrs Lane told the court: “Alfie was my baby boy, my little mate. I'm absolutely devastated and I miss him so much.
“He was my beautiful, kind, big hearted boy. We laughed, danced, smiled and loved each other for 15 years. I thought we would for the rest of our lives.
“I miss the kisses in the morning, the kisses goodnight and all of those ones in the middle. I miss the love he showed me every single day. It's unbearable not to have that now.
“I can't accept what has happened, the pain is too much. I do not know how to live without him. I do not know why this has happened to us. I honestly feel like my heart has been ripped out. Alfie's murder has ruined so many lives.”
Turning to Shojaeifard in the dock, she told him: "I will never ever forgive you."
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
A statement from Alfie’s older brother, Antony Lewis, was also read by the prosecutor, Craig Hassell KC.
He said: “Losing Alfie has changed my life and nothing will ever be the same again. I’m heartbroken.
“He was such as loving and caring little me. He had his moments, but what child doesn't? He didn't deserve what happened to him.”