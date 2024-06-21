Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The devastated mother of murdered Alfie Lewis fought back tears as she told a court: “The pain is too much”.

Heather Lane stood up at Leeds Crown Court this morning to read out her impact statement as the 15-year-old killer of her son was jailed.

Alfie, also 15, died after being stabbed through the heart outside a school in Horsforth in November last year.

Bardia Shojaeifard was handed a life sentence, and told he must serve a minimum 13 years.

Alfie (pictured) was stabbed to death on a street on Horsforth. (pics by WYP / SWNS) | WYP / SWNS

But prior to his sentence, Mrs Lane told the court: “Alfie was my baby boy, my little mate. I'm absolutely devastated and I miss him so much.

“He was my beautiful, kind, big hearted boy. We laughed, danced, smiled and loved each other for 15 years. I thought we would for the rest of our lives.

“I miss the kisses in the morning, the kisses goodnight and all of those ones in the middle. I miss the love he showed me every single day. It's unbearable not to have that now.

“I can't accept what has happened, the pain is too much. I do not know how to live without him. I do not know why this has happened to us. I honestly feel like my heart has been ripped out. Alfie's murder has ruined so many lives.”

Turning to Shojaeifard in the dock, she told him: "I will never ever forgive you."

A statement from Alfie’s older brother, Antony Lewis, was also read by the prosecutor, Craig Hassell KC.

He said: “Losing Alfie has changed my life and nothing will ever be the same again. I’m heartbroken.