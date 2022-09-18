Albanian shipped to West Yorkshire by criminal gang jailed

Hygert Geca was “preyed upon” and promised a better life in the west before being smuggled into the UK on a lorry, Leeds Crown Court was told.

He was caught tending to the cannabis factory at a house on Brighton Street in Wakefield.

Police had gone to the property on August 18 and when Geca opened the door he struck the first officer in the face before trying to flee, but was quickly apprehended.

Geca was jailed for his part in the cannabis operation.

They uncovered two upstairs bedrooms filled with 41 plants and growing apparatus including lights and fans. They found a further 4kg of dried cannabis in the attic.

The electricity had also been dangerously bypassed.

Geca, who has no previous convictions, gave no comments during his police interview.

His barrister told the court: “Albania is one of the poorest countries in Europe, and his circumstances were very poor.

"He fell prey to a criminal gang who said they would give him a better life in the west and find him work.”

He said Geca borrowed thousands of dollars from his family to pay the gang who illegally brought him across the English Channel.

The 24-year-old worked in menial jobs in London and was given accommodation and food, but no money.

He then said he was then transferred to Wakefield a week before the bust.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and assaulting a police officer.