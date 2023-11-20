Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Admiral Street Hunslet Moor: Man charged over stabbing and robbery outside The Spinning Wheel pub in Leeds

A man has been charged over a stabbing near a Leeds pub on Friday (November 17).
Police were called to an attack that had been reported shortly before 7pm outside The Spinning Wheel pub in Admiral Street, Hunslet Moor.

They found a 25-year-old man with serious injuries who was rushed to hospital. He is continuing to receive hospital treatment.

Police have now charged a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Police were called to an attack outside The Spinning Wheel pub in Admiral Street, Hunslet Moor, Leeds, on November 17 which left a 25-year-old man with serious injuries. Lamin Saidilly, 19, of Garnet Place, Beeston, has now been charged in connection with the incident. Photo: Google.

Lamin Saidilly, of Garnet Place, Beeston, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and robbery.

He was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested in connection with the incident, but was released without charge.