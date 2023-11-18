Man stabbed and found outside Leeds pub before police swoop to arrest 16-year-old

A man was stabbed on a Leeds street and later found outside a pub in the Hunslet Moor area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they were called at 6.51pm yesterday (Friday), about the man who had been attacked and was outside The Spinning Wheel pub in Admiral Street. It is not known where the man had been when he was attacked.

Officers attended and found the man had suffered several wounds. He was taken to hospital for further treatment, where his condition today is said to be stable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in custody at this time.

The man was found outside the Spinning Wheel, but it is not yet known exactly where had been attacked. (pic by Google Maps)

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed this incident or who saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230639097.