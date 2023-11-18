Man stabbed and found outside Leeds pub before police swoop to arrest 16-year-old
Police say they were called at 6.51pm yesterday (Friday), about the man who had been attacked and was outside The Spinning Wheel pub in Admiral Street. It is not known where the man had been when he was attacked.
Officers attended and found the man had suffered several wounds. He was taken to hospital for further treatment, where his condition today is said to be stable.
A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in custody at this time.
Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed this incident or who saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230639097.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.