Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across the nation, including the 2008 murder of 20-year-old Adam.

The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11 at 11.20am on both days.

The aim of the day is to put historical, unsolved cases back in the spotlight and help keep them in the public eye.

Adam, a carpet fitter and keen footballer from Seacroft, was visiting his sister's home in Harehills on the evening of June 24, 2008.

It was there that he was fatally injured when an unknown woman and three men turned up at the doorstep and a disturbance broke out.

Adam Chadwick with his baby daughter Ruby. Picture: Martin Chadwick/SWNS

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post for the documentary, his parents recalled being woken by a phone call from daughter Gemma as she shared the devastating news that Adam had been hurt.

Mum Jackie described being at Adam’s side as they waited for him to be taken to hospital. “I held his hand,” she said. “I was just talking to him like a mum would and just said to be strong and everything is going to be alright. I think I just nearly passed out.

"All you want is for them to get Adam into the ambulance and sort him out. Everything else round you doesn’t exist. You’re just focused on him.”