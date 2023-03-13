Adam Chadwick, 20, had been visiting his sister's home in Harehills on the evening of June 24, 2008. It was there that he was fatally injured when an unknown woman and three men turned up at the doorstep and a disturbance broke out.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post for a new documentary, his parents recalled being woken by a phone call from daughter Gemma as she shared the devastating news that Adam had been hurt. Mum Jackie described being at Adam’s side as they waited for him to be taken to hospital. “I held his hand,” she said. “I was just talking to him like a mum would and just said to be strong and everything is going to be alright. I think I just nearly passed out. All you want is for them to get Adam into the ambulance and sort him out. Everything else round you doesn’t exist. You’re just focused on him.”

Police believe Adam, a carpet fitter and keen footballer from Seacroft, was the victim of a case of mistaken identity. Despite repeated appeals over the years, there has been no breakthrough yet in the case. Dad Martin said: “It’s hard. We’re wanting justice so we can put him to rest in our own minds. If we could catch somebody, get them to court and have them see justice, then we could probably put it a little bit behind us and just celebrate him for what he was like.”

Adam Chadwick with his baby daughter Ruby. Picture: Martin Chadwick/SWNS

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes, who leads West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team, said Adam’s murder “remains an utterly senseless act with no established motive”. He added: “It will never be too late for anyone who knows who was involved that night to come forward, as it must still weigh heavily on their conscience despite the passage of time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pimento. Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or on 0800 555 111.

